For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Chandler Stephenson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

  • In six of 29 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Stephenson has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Stephenson's shooting percentage is 17.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stephenson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:35 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:52 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 2 1 1 17:42 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:53 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:35 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:49 Away W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

