Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carson City County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Carson City County, Nevada. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Carson City County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carson High School at Damonte Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Reno, NV
- Conference: 5A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yerington High School at Sierra Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 21
- Location: Carson City, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
