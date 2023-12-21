In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Ben Hutton to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hutton stats and insights

Hutton has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hutton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 2 0 2 15:06 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:34 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:05 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:19 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:12 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.