Will Ben Hutton Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 21?
In the upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Ben Hutton to find the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hutton stats and insights
- Hutton has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 2.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hutton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|15:06
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:13
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.