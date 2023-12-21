Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Pietrangelo's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 20:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Pietrangelo has a goal in one of his 28 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 10 of 28 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 10 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 28 Games 2 14 Points 2 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.