The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex Pietrangelo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pietrangelo stats and insights

Pietrangelo has scored in one of 28 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

Pietrangelo has picked up five assists on the power play.

Pietrangelo averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 115 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pietrangelo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:03 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:09 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:32 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:29 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:47 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 26:58 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 1 0 1 23:40 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 24:03 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.