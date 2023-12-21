Should you bet on Alec Martinez to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games this season, Martinez has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Martinez recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 6-3
11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0
11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:07 Away L 4-3 OT
11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 6-5
11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 3-0
11/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 20:42 Home W 5-0
11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 4-1
11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 7-0
11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

