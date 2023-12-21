Should you bet on Alec Martinez to light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Martinez stats and insights

In two of 16 games this season, Martinez has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Martinez recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 6-3 11/19/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 3-0 11/18/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:07 Away L 4-3 OT 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:37 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 20:42 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:00 Home L 4-1 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:59 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.