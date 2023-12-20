Wednesday's game at Great Southern Bank Arena has the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-5) going head to head against the Nevada Wolf Pack (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on December 20. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 win for Western Kentucky, who are favored by our model.

The Wolf Pack's last game on Saturday ended in an 88-53 win over Stanislaus State.

Nevada vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Nevada vs. Western Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 68, Nevada 61

Other MWC Predictions

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack took down the No. 161-ranked (according to our computer rankings) San Diego Toreros, 76-63, on November 29, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Hilltoppers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Nevada 2023-24 Best Wins

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 161) on November 29

67-65 over Central Arkansas (No. 187) on November 25

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 206) on November 24

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 278) on November 17

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 330) on November 9

Nevada Leaders

Audrey Roden: 13.8 PTS, 3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

13.8 PTS, 3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Lexie Givens: 8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.2 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 26.2 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27) Dymonique Maxie: 5.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 29.6 FG%

5.5 PTS, 2.7 STL, 29.6 FG% Claire Jacobs: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Gabby Giuffre: 5.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack's +13 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.6 points per game (214th in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (172nd in college basketball).

