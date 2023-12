MWC teams are on Wednesday's college basketball schedule for seven games, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs playing the Colorado State Rams.

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - San Diego State Aztecs vs. Kennesaw State Owls 1:15 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Arizona State Sun Devils 2:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Live stream on Fubo) Boise State Broncos vs. UCSD Tritons 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Mississippi State Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) Mississippi State Bulldogs at Colorado State Rams 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)

