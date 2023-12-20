Malik Monk and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take the court versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 143-131 win over the Wizards (his last game) Monk posted 10 points and six assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Monk, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.8 17.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.3 Assists 4.5 5.2 5.5 PRA -- 22.6 24.9 PR -- 17.4 19.4 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.4



Malik Monk Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 12.3% of the Kings' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.1 per contest.

Monk is averaging 6.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Monk's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 101.8 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.9.

Defensively, the Celtics are third in the NBA, allowing 109.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are 14th in the league, conceding 43.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.8 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 23rd in the league, allowing 13.8 makes per game.

Malik Monk vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 17 6 1 2 0 1 1 11/25/2022 23 9 2 3 1 0 1

