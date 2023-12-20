With nine matches on the Ligue 1 slate Wednesday, you have lots of chances to make an anytime goal scorer wager. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each match.

Bet on Kylian Mbappe or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fubo has Ligue 1 games and plenty of other soccer too all season long!

Top Ligue 1 Goal Scorer Odds Today

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain (-333)

Opponent: FC Metz

FC Metz Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 16

Randal Kolo Muani, Paris Saint-Germain (+110)

Opponent: FC Metz

FC Metz Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 4

Goncalo Ramos, Paris Saint-Germain (+110)

Opponent: FC Metz

FC Metz Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Alexandre Lacazette, Olympique Lyon (+120)

Opponent: FC Nantes

FC Nantes Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 6

Wissam Ben Yedder, AS Monaco (+125)

Opponent: Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 6

Marco Asensio, Paris Saint-Germain (+140)

Opponent: FC Metz

FC Metz Games Played: 8

8 Goals: 2

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Olympique Marseille (+140)

Opponent: Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 5

Ousmane Dembele, Paris Saint-Germain (+150)

Opponent: FC Metz

FC Metz Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 1

Oumar Diakite, Stade Reims (+175)

Opponent: Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 2

Bojang, Stade Reims (+175)

Opponent: Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC Games Played: 7

7 Goals: 0

Jonathan David, Lille OSC (+180)

Opponent: Strasbourg

Strasbourg Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 5

Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco (+180)

Opponent: Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 4

Steve Mounie, Stade Brest 29 (+185)

Opponent: FC Lorient

FC Lorient Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 3

Keito Nakamura, Stade Reims (+185)

Opponent: Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC Games Played: 11

11 Goals: 1

Teddy Teuma, Stade Reims (+200)

Opponent: Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 4

Today's Ligue 1 Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel AS Monaco @ Toulouse FC 3:00 PM, ET fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo!) FC Lorient @ Stade Brest 29 3:00 PM, ET Lille OSC @ Strasbourg 3:00 PM, ET beIN Sports (Watch on Fubo!) FC Nantes @ Olympique Lyon 3:00 PM, ET beIN Sports (Watch on Fubo!) Olympique Marseille @ Montpellier HSC 3:00 PM, ET beIN Sports (Watch on Fubo!) RC Lens @ OGC Nice 3:00 PM, ET beIN Sports (Watch on Fubo!) Stade Rennes @ Clermont Foot 63 3:00 PM, ET FC Metz @ Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 PM, ET beIN Sports (Watch on Fubo!) Le Havre AC @ Stade Reims 3:00 PM, ET

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.