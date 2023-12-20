Lauri Markkanen vs. Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:45 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NBA schedule on Wednesday will include Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (10-17) visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and KJZZ
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Lauri Markkanen vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Lauri Markkanen
|Donovan Mitchell
|Total Fantasy Pts
|673.1
|981.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.4
|44.6
|Fantasy Rank
|-
|12
Lauri Markkanen vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights
Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz
- Markkanen puts up 23.2 points, 8.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, making 48.6% of shots from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Jazz average 112.2 points per game (22nd in the league) while giving up 119.5 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a -198 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.3 points per game.
- The 46.5 rebounds per game Utah averages rank fourth in the league, and are four more than the 42.5 its opponents grab per contest.
- The Jazz knock down 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 13.2 (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.3.
- Utah loses the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 16.2 (30th in the league) while its opponents average 11.9.
Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell's averages for the season are 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.
- The Cavaliers score 112 points per game (23rd in NBA) and give up 111.9 (ninth in league) for a +2 scoring differential overall.
- Cleveland grabs 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in league), compared to the 43.4 of its opponents.
- The Cavaliers make 11.9 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) at a 35% rate (23rd in NBA), compared to the 12.3 their opponents make, shooting 36.3% from deep.
- Cleveland forces 14 turnovers per game (seventh in league) while committing 13.7 (19th in NBA).
Lauri Markkanen vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Lauri Markkanen
|Donovan Mitchell
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-2.3
|3.5
|Usage Percentage
|24.8%
|31.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.8%
|57.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|14.1%
|8.5%
|Assist Pct
|6.3%
|25.1%
