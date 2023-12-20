Lauri Markkanen and his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 125-108 win over the Nets, Markkanen totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Markkanen's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.2 22.5 Rebounds -- 8.5 8.3 Assists -- 1.3 0.8 PRA -- 33 31.6 PR -- 31.7 30.8



Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 11.9% of the Jazz's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

Markkanen's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103.5 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

Giving up 111.9 points per game, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have given up 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are sixth in the NBA, giving up 24.7 per game.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 39 25 16 1 1 0 1 12/19/2022 32 24 6 1 3 0 2

