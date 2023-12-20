Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - December 20
The Sacramento Kings (16-9) take on the Boston Celtics (20-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. De'Aaron Fox of the Kings and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Kings vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS
Kings' Last Game
The Kings won their previous game against the Wizards, 143-131, on Monday. Fox was their leading scorer with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|30
|5
|6
|3
|1
|2
|Domantas Sabonis
|28
|13
|12
|0
|1
|1
|Keegan Murray
|25
|5
|4
|1
|0
|4
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 7.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.
- Fox's numbers on the season are 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).
- Malik Monk puts up 14.8 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Keegan Murray's numbers for the season are 16 points, 1.9 assists and 5.7 boards per game.
- Kevin Huerter averages 11.2 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|17.4
|12.3
|7.4
|1
|0.2
|0.6
|De'Aaron Fox
|27.3
|4.1
|6.1
|1.2
|0.3
|2.8
|Malik Monk
|17.1
|2.3
|5.5
|0.6
|0.4
|3.4
|Keegan Murray
|16.3
|3.9
|1.3
|0.8
|0
|2.7
|Kevin Huerter
|9.2
|4.2
|2.8
|0.5
|0.3
|1.7
