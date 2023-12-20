The Sacramento Kings (16-9) take on the Boston Celtics (20-6) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center. De'Aaron Fox of the Kings and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics are two players to watch in this game.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Kings vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings' Last Game

The Kings won their previous game against the Wizards, 143-131, on Monday. Fox was their leading scorer with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 30 5 6 3 1 2 Domantas Sabonis 28 13 12 0 1 1 Keegan Murray 25 5 4 1 0 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis' numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 7.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

Fox's numbers on the season are 30.1 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists per contest, shooting 47.7% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Malik Monk puts up 14.8 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Keegan Murray's numbers for the season are 16 points, 1.9 assists and 5.7 boards per game.

Kevin Huerter averages 11.2 points, 4.3 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Sabonis, Tatum and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 17.4 12.3 7.4 1 0.2 0.6 De'Aaron Fox 27.3 4.1 6.1 1.2 0.3 2.8 Malik Monk 17.1 2.3 5.5 0.6 0.4 3.4 Keegan Murray 16.3 3.9 1.3 0.8 0 2.7 Kevin Huerter 9.2 4.2 2.8 0.5 0.3 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.