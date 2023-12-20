The Sacramento Kings host the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Domantas Sabonis and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Celtics Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -106) 12.5 (Over: -128) 6.5 (Over: -156)

Sabonis has averaged 18.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (12.3) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 7.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +106) 6.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -141)

Wednesday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 29.5. That's 0.6 less than his season average.

He grabs 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Fox has picked up 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.