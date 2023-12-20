Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (20-6).

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

In games Sacramento shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 15-3 overall.

The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank third.

The 118.2 points per game the Kings put up are 8.8 more points than the Celtics give up (109.4).

Sacramento is 15-4 when scoring more than 109.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are posting 124.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 111.8 points per contest.

At home, Sacramento is giving up 5.7 more points per game (119.9) than in road games (114.2).

At home, the Kings are draining 2.0 more three-pointers per game (16.4) than on the road (14.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (35.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings Injuries