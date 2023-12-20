How to Watch Domantas Sabonis, Kings vs. the Celtics: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (20-6).
Kings vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- In games Sacramento shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 15-3 overall.
- The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Celtics rank third.
- The 118.2 points per game the Kings put up are 8.8 more points than the Celtics give up (109.4).
- Sacramento is 15-4 when scoring more than 109.4 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are posting 124.0 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 111.8 points per contest.
- At home, Sacramento is giving up 5.7 more points per game (119.9) than in road games (114.2).
- At home, the Kings are draining 2.0 more three-pointers per game (16.4) than on the road (14.4). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (35.1%).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Alex Len
|Out
|Ankle
|Malik Monk
|Questionable
|Foot
