Kings vs. Celtics Injury Report Today - December 20
Ahead of a game against the Boston Celtics (20-6), the Sacramento Kings (16-9) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 at Golden 1 Center.
The Kings are coming off of a 143-131 win over the Wizards in their last outing on Monday. De'Aaron Fox put up 30 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Kings.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Calf), Luke Kornet: Out (Adductor)
Kings vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
Kings vs. Celtics Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-2.5
|237.5
