Ahead of a game against the Boston Celtics (20-6), the Sacramento Kings (16-9) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings are coming off of a 143-131 win over the Wizards in their last outing on Monday. De'Aaron Fox put up 30 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Kings.

Kings vs Celtics Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable (Calf), Luke Kornet: Out (Adductor)

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -2.5 237.5

