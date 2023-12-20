The Boston Celtics (20-6) will look to Jayson Tatum (10th in the league scoring 26.8 points per game) when they attempt to defeat De'Aaron Fox (sixth in the NBA with 30.1 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The Celtics are 2.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Kings vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in 13 of 25 games this season.

Sacramento has an average point total of 235.3 in its outings this year, 2.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings are 14-11-0 against the spread this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 12, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, Sacramento has won nine of its 13 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Kings have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kings vs Celtics Additional Info

Kings vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 13 52% 118.2 236.2 117.2 226.6 234.5 Celtics 7 26.9% 118 236.2 109.4 226.6 226.7

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

The Kings have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, Sacramento has fared worse at home, covering seven times in 13 home games, and seven times in 12 road games.

The 118.2 points per game the Kings average are 8.8 more points than the Celtics allow (109.4).

Sacramento is 12-7 against the spread and 15-4 overall when scoring more than 109.4 points.

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Kings and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 14-11 7-7 14-11 Celtics 13-13 0-0 13-13

Kings vs. Celtics Point Insights

Kings Celtics 118.2 Points Scored (PG) 118 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 12-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 15-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 109.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 9-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-9 8-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-3

