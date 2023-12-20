Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (15-5) match up against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (11-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.

Kings vs. Celtics Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 19.0 points, 7.1 assists and 11.9 boards per contest.

Fox averages 30.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Malik Monk posts 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Kevin Huerter averages 12.9 points, 3.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 1.9 assists and 5.9 boards.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum provides 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Celtics.

The Celtics are getting 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this year.

Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis gets the Celtics 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).

The Celtics are getting 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Derrick White this year.

Kings vs. Celtics Stat Comparison

Kings Celtics 116.5 Points Avg. 116.5 117.3 Points Allowed Avg. 108.1 46.4% Field Goal % 47.4% 35.4% Three Point % 36.2%

