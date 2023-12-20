Kings vs. Celtics December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM PST
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (15-5) match up against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (11-8) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.
Kings vs. Celtics Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, NBCS-BOS
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis puts up 19.0 points, 7.1 assists and 11.9 boards per contest.
- Fox averages 30.3 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Malik Monk posts 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest.
- Kevin Huerter averages 12.9 points, 3.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
- Keegan Murray averages 12.9 points, 1.9 assists and 5.9 boards.
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum provides 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Celtics.
- The Celtics are getting 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jaylen Brown this year.
- Jrue Holiday gives the Celtics 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Kristaps Porzingis gets the Celtics 18.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (10th in league).
- The Celtics are getting 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Derrick White this year.
Kings vs. Celtics Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Celtics
|116.5
|Points Avg.
|116.5
|117.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.1
|46.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
