Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-6) are 2.5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Kings 114

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 2.5)

Celtics (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-4.0)

Celtics (-4.0) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Kings' .560 ATS win percentage (14-11-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics' .500 mark (13-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Sacramento's games have gone over the total 56% of the time this season (14 out of 25), which is more often than Boston's games have (13 out of 26).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings are seventh in the NBA with 118.2 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank 21st with 117.2 points allowed per game.

This season, Sacramento is pulling down 43.8 boards per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 43.4 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

The Kings have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are dishing out 28.5 per game (fifth-best in NBA).

With 13 turnovers per game, Sacramento is 13th in the NBA. It forces 13.3 turnovers per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Kings rank third-best in the NBA by making 15.4 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 15th in the league at 36.9%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.