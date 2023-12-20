On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8) -- square off when the Sacramento Kings (16-9) host the Boston Celtics (20-6) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kings vs. Celtics matchup.

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Celtics Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-2.5) 237.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kings (-2.5) 238 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs Celtics Additional Info

Kings vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Kings score 118.2 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 117.2 (21st in the league) for a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Celtics outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (posting 118 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 109.4 per outing, third in NBA) and have a +222 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 236.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow a combined 226.6 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento is 14-11-0 ATS this season.

Boston has covered 13 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 29.5 -115 30.1 Domantas Sabonis 18.5 -111 18.9 Keegan Murray 17.5 -105 16.0 Malik Monk 14.5 -105 14.8 Harrison Barnes 10.5 -133 11.6

Kings and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Celtics +375 +130 -

