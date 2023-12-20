Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 143-131 win versus the Wizards, Huerter put up 11 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Huerter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 9.2 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.2 Assists -- 2.8 2.8 PRA -- 18.3 16.2 PR -- 15.5 13.4 3PM 1.5 2.2 1.7



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Huerter has made 4.2 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.4% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.0 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 109.4 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics have allowed 43.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.8 per game, third in the league.

The Celtics are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 32 7 3 3 0 1 0

