Keegan Murray could make a big impact for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

In a 143-131 win over the Wizards (his last action) Murray posted 25 points and four assists.

Below, we look at Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.0 18.5 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 4.5 Assists -- 1.9 1.7 PRA -- 23.6 24.7 PR -- 21.7 23 3PM 2.5 2.6 3.0



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Celtics

Murray has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 12.1% and 11.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.6 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 109.4 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics have allowed 43.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.8 per game, third in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Keegan Murray vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 39 15 5 2 3 0 1 11/25/2022 23 3 10 0 1 1 1

