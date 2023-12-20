Donovan Mitchell is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

BSOH and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: -143)

Collin Sexton's 14.8-point scoring average is 7.7 less than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Sexton's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: -130)

The 27.7 points Mitchell has scored per game this season is 4.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (32.5).

He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Mitchell's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

Max Strus is putting up 13.7 points per game this season, 1.8 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

He has collected 5.4 rebounds per game, 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Strus has collected 3.8 assists per game, 0.7 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.