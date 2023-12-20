The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) will try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (10-17) on December 20, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz have shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

This season, Utah has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The Jazz put up just 0.3 more points per game (112.2) than the Cavaliers allow their opponents to score (111.9).

Utah has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (118.6 per game) than away (106.2). And they are conceding less at home (115.8) than away (123).

At home Utah is conceding 115.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than it is away (123).

The Jazz average one more assists per game at home (27.4) than on the road (26.4).

Jazz Injuries