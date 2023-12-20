Find the injury report for the Utah Jazz (10-17), which currently has three players listed on it, as the Jazz prepare for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Jazz head into this game after a 125-108 win over the Nets on Monday. Talen Horton-Tucker's team-leading 27 points paced the Jazz in the victory.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan Clarkson SG Out Thigh 16.6 3.4 4.9 Keyonte George SG Out Ankle 10.9 3 5 Omer Yurtseven C Out Illness 4.4 4.8 0.7

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Evan Mobley: Out (Knee), Darius Garland: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

