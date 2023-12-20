Jazz vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-17) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 227.5.
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|227.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.
- Utah's games this year have had a 231.7-point total on average, 4.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah has a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jazz have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
- This season, Utah has won two of its 12 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Jazz vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Jazz Player Props
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|13
|48.1%
|112
|224.2
|111.9
|231.4
|222.8
|Jazz
|18
|66.7%
|112.2
|224.2
|119.5
|231.4
|229.5
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Jazz have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.769, 10-3-0 record) than on the road (.286, 4-10-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 112.2 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 111.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- Utah is 11-5 against the spread and 9-7 overall when it scores more than 111.9 points.
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|14-13
|9-9
|15-12
|Cavaliers
|14-13
|5-3
|14-13
Jazz vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Jazz
|Cavaliers
|112.2
|112
|22
|23
|11-5
|6-2
|9-7
|6-2
|119.5
|111.9
|24
|9
|6-1
|9-6
|4-3
|11-4
