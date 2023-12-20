The Utah Jazz (7-14), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSOH, KJZZ

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He's also draining 48.4% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in NBA).

On a per-game basis, John Collins gets the Jazz 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

The Jazz are getting 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Jordan Clarkson this year.

The Jazz are receiving 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game from Keyonte George this year.

Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 9.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is draining 38.0% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 57.3% from the field.

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.6 points, 5.4 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.6% from downtown with 3.0 made treys per game.

Max Strus averages 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darius Garland puts up 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Jazz 111.3 Points Avg. 111.3 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 119.8 48.0% Field Goal % 44.5% 34.7% Three Point % 35.3%

