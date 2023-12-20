On Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Utah Jazz (10-17). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and KJZZ

BSOH and KJZZ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

The Cavaliers average 112 points per game (23rd in the league) while giving up 111.9 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz are being outscored by 7.3 points per game, with a -198 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.2 points per game (22nd in NBA), and give up 119.5 per contest (24th in league).

The two teams average 224.2 points per game combined, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 231.4 combined points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Utah has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Lauri Markkanen 21.5 -105 23.2 Collin Sexton 21.5 -161 14.8 Walker Kessler 10.5 -111 8.8 Simone Fontecchio 9.5 -110 8.5

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - Cavaliers +5000 +2000 -

