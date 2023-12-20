The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, match up versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Barnes had 19 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 143-131 win versus the Wizards.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Barnes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.6 10.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.4 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 16.2 14.9 PR -- 14.8 13.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Celtics

Barnes is responsible for attempting 9.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

Barnes is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Kings rank 26th in possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 101.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked third in the league, allowing 109.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 13.8 makes per contest, 23rd in the league.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 25 11 5 1 2 0 0 11/25/2022 23 12 5 1 0 0 0

