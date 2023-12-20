Domantas Sabonis vs. Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:45 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) meet Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (20-6) at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Wednesday, December 20, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Celtics Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Domantas Sabonis vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Jayson Tatum
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1114.1
|1132.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|44.6
|43.5
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|14
Domantas Sabonis vs. Jayson Tatum Insights
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis' numbers for the season are 18.9 points, 7.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.
- The Kings average 118.2 points per game (seventh in the league) while giving up 117.2 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.
- Sacramento records 43.8 rebounds per game (18th in the league) compared to the 43.4 of its opponents.
- The Kings connect on 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.2 more than their opponents (12.2).
- Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 13 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.3 (16th in NBA action).
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum gets the Celtics 26.8 points, 8.7 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.
- The Celtics put up 118 points per game (eighth in league) while allowing 109.4 per contest (third in NBA). They have a +222 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game.
- The 46.8 rebounds per game Boston accumulates rank third in the league, 3.3 more than the 43.5 its opponents pull down.
- The Celtics connect on 15.8 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 36.8% rate (16th in NBA), compared to the 13.8 per game their opponents make, at a 36.7% rate.
- Boston and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Celts commit 12.8 per game (12th in league) and force 11.8 (29th in NBA).
Domantas Sabonis vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Jayson Tatum
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.2
|7.3
|Usage Percentage
|22%
|29.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.9%
|59.8%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.6%
|12.7%
|Assist Pct
|30.4%
|18.3%
