Domantas Sabonis vs. Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:45 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's NBA schedule includes Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (16-9) in a home matchup with Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (20-6) at Golden 1 Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Celtics Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Domantas Sabonis vs. Jaylen Brown Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Jaylen Brown
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1114.1
|874.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|44.6
|35
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|42
Domantas Sabonis vs. Jaylen Brown Insights
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Sabonis posts 18.9 points, 12.3 boards and 7.2 assists per contest, making 58% of shots from the field.
- The Kings have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 117.2 (21st in the NBA).
- The 43.8 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 18th in the league. Its opponents collect 43.4 per outing.
- The Kings knock down 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.2 more than their opponents (12.2).
- Sacramento forces 13.3 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 13 (13th in NBA action).
Jaylen Brown & the Celtics
- Brown's averages for the season are 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game, with a +222 scoring differential overall. They put up 118 points per game (eighth in NBA) and give up 109.4 per contest (third in league).
- Boston wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 46.8 rebounds per game, third in the league, while its opponents grab 43.5.
- The Celtics connect on two more threes per game than the opposition, 15.8 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8.
- Boston has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (12th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (29th in league).
Domantas Sabonis vs. Jaylen Brown Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Domantas Sabonis
|Jaylen Brown
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-0.2
|5.4
|Usage Percentage
|22%
|28.6%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.9%
|56.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|19.6%
|7.6%
|Assist Pct
|30.4%
|17.1%
