Wednesday's NBA schedule includes Domantas Sabonis' Sacramento Kings (16-9) in a home matchup with Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (20-6) at Golden 1 Center. It begins at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Kings vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Domantas Sabonis vs. Jaylen Brown Fantasy Comparison

Stat Domantas Sabonis Jaylen Brown Total Fantasy Pts 1114.1 874.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.6 35 Fantasy Rank 12 42

Buy Sabonis and Brown gear on Fanatics!

Domantas Sabonis vs. Jaylen Brown Insights

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis posts 18.9 points, 12.3 boards and 7.2 assists per contest, making 58% of shots from the field.

The Kings have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (seventh in the league) and giving up 117.2 (21st in the NBA).

The 43.8 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 18th in the league. Its opponents collect 43.4 per outing.

The Kings knock down 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league), 3.2 more than their opponents (12.2).

Sacramento forces 13.3 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 13 (13th in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jaylen Brown & the Celtics

Brown's averages for the season are 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game, with a +222 scoring differential overall. They put up 118 points per game (eighth in NBA) and give up 109.4 per contest (third in league).

Boston wins the rebound battle by 3.3 boards on average. It records 46.8 rebounds per game, third in the league, while its opponents grab 43.5.

The Celtics connect on two more threes per game than the opposition, 15.8 (first in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8.

Boston has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (12th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (29th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Domantas Sabonis vs. Jaylen Brown Advanced Stats

Stat Domantas Sabonis Jaylen Brown Plus/Minus Per Game -0.2 5.4 Usage Percentage 22% 28.6% True Shooting Pct 62.9% 56.1% Total Rebound Pct 19.6% 7.6% Assist Pct 30.4% 17.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.