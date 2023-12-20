The Sacramento Kings, with Domantas Sabonis, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Sabonis, in his previous game (December 18 win against the Wizards), put up 28 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.9 17.4 Rebounds 12.5 12.3 12.3 Assists 6.5 7.2 7.4 PRA -- 38.4 37.1 PR -- 31.2 29.7



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Sabonis has made 7.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.0% of his team's total makes.

Sabonis' opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.9 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 109.4 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

The Celtics are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.8 assists per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 37 16 13 12 0 0 1 11/25/2022 33 18 10 6 0 0 0

