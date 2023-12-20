De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take the court versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 143-131 win over the Wizards, Fox put up 30 points, six assists and three steals.

With prop bets available for Fox, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 30.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.8 Assists 6.5 6.4 7.3 PRA -- 40.9 43 PR -- 34.5 35.7 3PM 2.5 3.2 3.1



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Celtics

Fox is responsible for attempting 18.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 22.1 per game.

He's made 3.2 threes per game, or 15.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Fox's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.8 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.9 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Celtics give up 109.4 points per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.8 assists per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 29 18 1 3 2 0 0 11/25/2022 31 20 4 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.