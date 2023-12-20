Collin Sexton and the rest of the Utah Jazz will be matching up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sexton, in his most recent game (December 18 win against the Nets), put up 27 points and six assists.

Let's break down Sexton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 14.8 19.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 5.5 3.4 4.0 PRA -- 20.9 26.6 PR -- 17.5 22.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Sexton has made 5.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 9.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Sexton's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the fourth-most possessions per game with 103.5.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 111.9 points per contest, which is ninth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked 11th in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are 13th in the NBA, allowing 12.3 makes per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.