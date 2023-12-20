Nevada High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Clark County, Nevada today, we've got what you need.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra Vista High School at Pueblo South High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 20
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fernley High School at SLAM Nevada
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 20
- Location: Henderson, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
