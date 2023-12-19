William Karlsson will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes play at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson's plus-minus this season, in 17:40 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Karlsson has a point in 21 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points eight times.

Karlsson has an assist in 14 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Karlsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

Karlsson has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are conceding 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 2 29 Points 2 14 Goals 0 15 Assists 2

