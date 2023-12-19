UTSA vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Frisco Bowl
In this season's Frisco Bowl, the Marshall Thundering Herd are solid underdogs (+8.5) versus the UTSA Roadrunners. Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas will host the matchup on December 19, 2023, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Marshall matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UTSA vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Frisco, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Stadium
UTSA vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-8.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-9.5)
|55.5
|-335
|+265
UTSA vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- UTSA is 5-6-1 ATS this season.
- The Roadrunners have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Marshall has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Thundering Herd have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
