There is one game featuring an MWC team on Tuesday in college basketball play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV
Air Force Falcons at Clemson Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ACC Network X

Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.