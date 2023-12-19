Tuesday's game features the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and the Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) facing off at Amica Mutual Pavilion (on December 19) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 victory for Marquette.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette should cover the spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 145.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Line: Marquette -4.5

Marquette -4.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -200, Providence +165

Marquette vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 74, Providence 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Marquette (-4.5)



Marquette (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Marquette has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Providence is 5-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 3-6-0 and the Friars are 2-8-0. The teams combine to score 154.8 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +143 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (91st in college basketball).

Marquette records 32.9 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Marquette makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc (175th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.9%.

The Golden Eagles' 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 33rd in college basketball, and the 86.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 102nd in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 4.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10 (52nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.5 (54th in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game, with a +122 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per outing (31st in college basketball).

Providence comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It grabs 38 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.3.

Providence connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.4% from beyond the arc (232nd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.2%.

Providence has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (315th in college basketball), 1.3 more than the 12.5 it forces (148th in college basketball).

