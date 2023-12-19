The Vegas Golden Knights, with Mark Stone, take the ice Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Stone's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mark Stone vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In Stone's 32 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Stone has a point in 19 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

Stone has an assist in 15 of 32 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Stone has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

