Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Golden Knights-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 32 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Marchessault has a point in 16 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Marchessault has an assist in seven of 32 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 2 24 Points 1 15 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

