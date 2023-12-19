Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Looking to wager on Eichel's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jack Eichel vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:29 per game on the ice, is +3.

Eichel has scored a goal in 13 of 32 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eichel has a point in 24 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Eichel has an assist in 18 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Eichel hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Eichel Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 99 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 32 Games 2 36 Points 2 14 Goals 2 22 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.