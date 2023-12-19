Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 19
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Over the past 10 outings for the Golden Knights, their offense has put up 42 goals while their defense has given up 27 (they have a 7-1-2 record in those games). In 42 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with 11 goals (26.2% success rate).
Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (21-6-5 overall) have posted a record of 6-5-11 in games that have gone to OT this season.
- Vegas has earned 12 points (4-0-4) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.
- Vegas has six points (3-2-0) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 21 games, earning 39 points from those contests.
- This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games and registered 17 points with a record of 7-1-3.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 12-6-1 (25 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 8-0-4 to record 20 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|14th
|3.19
|Goals Scored
|3.41
|9th
|17th
|3.19
|Goals Allowed
|2.5
|3rd
|3rd
|33.9
|Shots
|32.5
|8th
|1st
|25.4
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|8th
|14th
|21.7%
|Power Play %
|23.53%
|9th
|14th
|80.61%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.87%
|5th
Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
