The Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5), winners of three road games in a row, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) at PNC Arena on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 outings for the Golden Knights, their offense has put up 42 goals while their defense has given up 27 (they have a 7-1-2 record in those games). In 42 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with 11 goals (26.2% success rate).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Tuesday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-135)

Hurricanes (-135) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (21-6-5 overall) have posted a record of 6-5-11 in games that have gone to OT this season.

Vegas has earned 12 points (4-0-4) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Golden Knights scored only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.

Vegas has six points (3-2-0) when scoring two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals in 21 games, earning 39 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 11 games and registered 17 points with a record of 7-1-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 12-6-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 8-0-4 to record 20 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 14th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 17th 3.19 Goals Allowed 2.5 3rd 3rd 33.9 Shots 32.5 8th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 29.3 8th 14th 21.7% Power Play % 23.53% 9th 14th 80.61% Penalty Kill % 85.87% 5th

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

