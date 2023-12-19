Sebastian Aho and Jack Eichel are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights meet at PNC Arena on Tuesday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Eichel has totaled 14 goals and 22 assists in 32 games for Vegas, good for 36 points.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 1 0 1 8 vs. Flames Dec. 12 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 4

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Mark Stone is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 32 total points (one per game), with 10 goals and 22 assists in 32 games.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 17 0 3 3 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Stars Dec. 9 1 1 2 1

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

William Karlsson has 29 points so far, including 14 goals and 15 assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 12 1 1 2 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 10 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 9 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 12 goals and 15 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Martin Necas has 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2

