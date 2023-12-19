The Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5) will aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-130) Golden Knights (+105) 6 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in six games this season, and won five (83.3%).

This season Vegas has won three of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 48.8% chance to win.

Vegas has played 16 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 99 (9th) Goals 109 (4th) 99 (21st) Goals Allowed 80 (8th) 23 (11th) Power Play Goals 28 (5th) 19 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (2nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights went 7-1-2 over its last 10 games, including a 6-4-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, Vegas has gone over the total seven times.

The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

During the last 10 matchups, Golden Knights' games have had an average of 9.3 goals, 2.2 more than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (109 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 80 goals (2.5 per game) to rank eighth.

They have a +29 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.