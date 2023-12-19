Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:46 AM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5) will aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been an underdog in six games this season, and won five (83.3%).
- This season Vegas has won three of its four games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 48.8% chance to win.
- Vegas has played 16 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|99 (9th)
|Goals
|109 (4th)
|99 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|80 (8th)
|23 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (5th)
|19 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (2nd)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights went 7-1-2 over its last 10 games, including a 6-4-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- In its past 10 games, Vegas has gone over the total seven times.
- The Golden Knights total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During the last 10 matchups, Golden Knights' games have had an average of 9.3 goals, 2.2 more than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (109 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Golden Knights are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 80 goals (2.5 per game) to rank eighth.
- They have a +29 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
