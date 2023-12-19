Martin Necas and Mark Stone will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is among the top options on offense for Vegas, with 36 points this season, as he has put up 14 goals and 22 assists in 32 games.

Stone's 32 points this season, including 10 goals and 22 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Vegas.

This season, William Karlsson has 14 goals and 15 assists, for a season point total of 29.

In the crease, Adin Hill has a 10-2-2 record this season, with a .934 save percentage (first in the league). In 15 games, he has 380 saves, and has given up 27 goals (1.9 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho has been a key contributor for Carolina this season, collecting 27 points in 28 games.

Necas has picked up 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.

Seth Jarvis' total of 22 points is via 10 goals and 12 assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (51st in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 14th 3.19 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 19th 3.19 Goals Allowed 2.5 3rd 3rd 33.9 Shots 32.5 8th 1st 25.4 Shots Allowed 29.3 8th 14th 21.7% Power Play % 23.53% 10th 14th 80.61% Penalty Kill % 85.87% 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.