The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) have -135 moneyline odds to win when they host a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5), who have +110 moneyline odds, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 31 games this season.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 16 of their 28 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

The Golden Knights have been an underdog in six games this season, with five upset wins (83.3%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter, Carolina is 13-10 (winning 56.5% of the time).

Vegas has a record of 2-1 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 2-8 4-5-1 6.4 2.9 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.9 3.1 7 23.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 7-3-0 6.2 4.2 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 4.2 2.7 11 26.2% Record as ML Favorite 3-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.