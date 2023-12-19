Chandler Stephenson will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Vegas Golden Knights play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Does a bet on Stephenson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

Stephenson's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:50 per game on the ice, is -6.

Stephenson has a goal in six of 28 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Stephenson has a point in 12 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Stephenson has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 28 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Stephenson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 99 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 28 Games 2 18 Points 1 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

