Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Prop bets for Pietrangelo in that upcoming Golden Knights-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Pietrangelo has averaged 20:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In one of 27 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Pietrangelo has a point in 10 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 27 games this season, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pietrangelo hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 99 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 2 14 Points 2 1 Goals 0 13 Assists 2

