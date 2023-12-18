The Brooklyn Nets (13-12) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (9-17) as 3.5-point favorites on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and YES.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and YES

KJZZ and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 118 - Jazz 113

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Nets (- 3.5)

Nets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-5.4)

Nets (-5.4) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.4

The Nets' .680 ATS win percentage (17-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Jazz's .500 mark (13-13-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 10-10 against the spread compared to the 3-1 ATS record Brooklyn puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Brooklyn and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52% of the time this season (13 out of 25). That's less often than Utah and its opponents have (15 out of 26).

The Nets have an .889 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-1) this season while the Jazz have a .273 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-16).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz score 111.7 points per game and allow 120, ranking them 22nd in the league on offense and 24th on defense.

Utah is the fourth-best team in the NBA in rebounds per game (46.3) and is ranked seventh in rebounds allowed (42.7).

With 26.7 assists per game, the Jazz are ninth in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Utah is worst in the league in committing them (16.3 per game). And it is third-worst in forcing them (11.8 per game).

The Jazz are 10th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.2 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.